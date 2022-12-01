Second Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Has Been Announced For December 13

A second round of Street Fighter 6's closed beta will be held later this month on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S, Capcom has announced. Taking place from December 16-19, anyone interested in taking part can register for entry on Capcom's website, although the company is taking a stricter stance this time due to the number of people who sold their access codes for the first closed beta.

Players will need to have their Capcom ID and platform account linked before they apply, and once that process has been completed, their names will be entered into a lottery. Anyone who already participated in the previous closed beta will gain automatic entry into this new beta round of Street Fighter 6.

Once again, there'll be eight playable characters--Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile, Juri, Jaime, Luke, and Kimberly--to use in a selection of matches. Casual and Ranked matches will be available again, and players can also enter Tournament, Battle Hub, Game Centre, and Extreme Battle modes. Metro City Downtown, Genbu Temple, Carrier Byron Taylor, Tian Hong Yuan, The Macho Ring, and Training Room stages will be available for use.

One of the big differences in this latest edition of Street Fighter is a move towards creating a more approachable control scheme for players of all skill levels. The first closed beta featured the classic and modern control schemes, and when the full game arrives in 2023, the "dynamic" control scheme for local play will use a mix of simplified inputs and AI-assisted attacks to deliver the best offense based on your position in a stage.

Another key feature in Street Fighter 6 will be its World Tour hub, in which players can create custom characters to be their avatars on the global stage. If you don't make it into the latest closed beta, the good news is that you can technically play as one of your favorite world warriors in the new Fall Guys DLC, which adds Ryu, Cammy, and Akuma cosmetics to the goofy battle royale game show.