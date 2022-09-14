Second COD Warzone Mobile Leak Provides Further Evidence Verdansk Map May Return

Another leak for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile points to the return of Verdansk, having up to 120 player lobbies, and shared battle pass progression with Modern Warfare II. While this information had been previously leaked, a second source provides further evidence that Verdansk could be returning for Warzone Mobile.

As reported by Leakers On Duty, some people have been able to access the Warzone Mobile store listing on the Google Play Store, which has a bunch of information about the upcoming mobile release. The store listing states that Verdansk, the original Warzone map that was swapped out upon the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, will be in the mobile version.

The leaked store listing also includes information about the shared progression between Warzone Mobile and Modern Warfare II. The games will reportedly share progression across the gunsmith and battle pass, similar to Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. It does not explicitly state if Warzone Mobile will have shared progression with the current Warzone or the upcoming Warzone 2.

Another part of the store listing states that Warzone Mobile will support up to 120 real players in a match. A different part mentions having the lowest bot count out of any mobile battle royales, so the total player count for each match could be higher.

All of this information had leaked previously via the source code for the Warzone Mobile website, so more signs are pointing to the return of Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Activision recently revealed that Project Aurora is the upcoming Warzone Mobile.