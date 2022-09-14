Second COD Warzone Mobile Leak Provides Further Evidence Verdansk Map May Return

A second Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile leak also points to the return of the original Warzone map in the upcoming mobile game.

By on

Comments

Another leak for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile points to the return of Verdansk, having up to 120 player lobbies, and shared battle pass progression with Modern Warfare II. While this information had been previously leaked, a second source provides further evidence that Verdansk could be returning for Warzone Mobile.

As reported by Leakers On Duty, some people have been able to access the Warzone Mobile store listing on the Google Play Store, which has a bunch of information about the upcoming mobile release. The store listing states that Verdansk, the original Warzone map that was swapped out upon the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, will be in the mobile version.

Click To Unmute
  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PS5 Open Beta Livestream
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Breakdown
  3. TGS 2022 Capcom Online Program
  4. God of War Ragnarök - State of Play Sep 2022 Story Trailer
  5. Breath of The Wild 2 Now Tears Of The Kingdom, Gets Release Date | GameSpot News
  6. Bayonetta 3 – Nintendo Direct 9.13.22 – Nintendo Switch
  7. Warframe | Official Prime Resurgence Return Trailer
  8. Introducing Gunsmith 2.0 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  9. TGS2022 KOEI TECMO Special Program Livestream | Atelier Ryza 3, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
  10. TGS2022 Street Fighter 6 Special Program Livestream
  11. CODNext Showcase Livestream | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  12. Persona 5 Royal — Take Over Trailer | Xbox GamePass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Revealed and the Future of COD Mobile

The leaked store listing also includes information about the shared progression between Warzone Mobile and Modern Warfare II. The games will reportedly share progression across the gunsmith and battle pass, similar to Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. It does not explicitly state if Warzone Mobile will have shared progression with the current Warzone or the upcoming Warzone 2.

Another part of the store listing states that Warzone Mobile will support up to 120 real players in a match. A different part mentions having the lowest bot count out of any mobile battle royales, so the total player count for each match could be higher.

All of this information had leaked previously via the source code for the Warzone Mobile website, so more signs are pointing to the return of Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Activision recently revealed that Project Aurora is the upcoming Warzone Mobile.

Best Call Of Duty: Warzone Licensed Skins, From Terminator To Snoop Dogg
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Warzone
Mobile
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)