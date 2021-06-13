How To Watch E3 Xbox & Bethesda Showcase Sea of Thieves Update Battlefield 2042 Gameplay Starfield Release Date E3 Schedule Today How to Watch Square Enix E3 2021

Sea of Thieves Update Adds Captain Jack Sparrow with Pirates Of The Caribbean Crossover coming June 22

Xbox's swashbuckling, multiplayer action game Sea of Thieves is bringing a new captain on board: Pirates of The Caribbean's Jack Sparrow.

By on

Comments

Xbox's swashbuckling, multiplayer action game Sea of Thieves is bringing a new captain on board: Pirates of The Caribbean's Jack Sparrow. Announced during the Xbox-Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, the Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life expansion is a free update for the game boasting new environments, new enemies, and a brand-new Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off story. Best of all, this free update arrives on June 22.

True to Sparrow's nature, the story follows the washed-up pirate as he faces the consequences for stealing something he shouldn't have. As a result, undead pirates rise from the depths, followed by bloodthirsty mermaids and even Davy Jones himself. With several classic Pirates of the Caribbean characters and bits making a return and a chance for players to spend even more time in the Sea of the Damned, the free update appears to have something for all players, regardless of their familiarity with the franchise.

Click To Unmute
  1. Best Trailers From Ubisoft Forward
  2. Far Cry 6 Antón Castillo Villain Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021
  3. Far Cry Season Pass Become the Villain Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021
  4. Xbox and Bethesda Games E3 Showcase Live
  5. E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Square Enix Presents, and More | Play For All
  6. Halo Infinite Full Presentation | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021
  7. Halo Infinite Story Trailer | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021
  8. Shredders Trailer | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021
  9. Replaced Reveal Trailer | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021
  10. Slame Rancher 2 Trailer | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021
  11. Far Cry 6 | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021
  12. RedFall Cinematic Trailer | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life Trailer | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Sea of Thieves
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Play For All
E3 2021
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)