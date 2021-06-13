Sea of Thieves Update Adds Captain Jack Sparrow with Pirates Of The Caribbean Crossover coming June 22
Xbox's swashbuckling, multiplayer action game Sea of Thieves is bringing a new captain on board: Pirates of The Caribbean's Jack Sparrow. Announced during the Xbox-Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, the Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life expansion is a free update for the game boasting new environments, new enemies, and a brand-new Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off story. Best of all, this free update arrives on June 22.
True to Sparrow's nature, the story follows the washed-up pirate as he faces the consequences for stealing something he shouldn't have. As a result, undead pirates rise from the depths, followed by bloodthirsty mermaids and even Davy Jones himself. With several classic Pirates of the Caribbean characters and bits making a return and a chance for players to spend even more time in the Sea of the Damned, the free update appears to have something for all players, regardless of their familiarity with the franchise.
