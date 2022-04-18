Sea Of Thieves' The Shrouded Deep Event May Summon Its Most Elusive Creature

Sea of Thieves is going deep for its third limited-time Adventure. And by deep, we mean both literally--as the new story chapter is called The Shrouded Deep--and figuratively, as it looks poised to pull from Sea of Thieves lore and its earliest live events alike. Unless an agonizing bait-and-switch is afoot, The Shrouded Deep may bring players face to face with the ever-elusive Shrouded Ghost, the game's most hard-to-find sea monster.

In the four years since Sea of Thieves debuted, very few players have ever summoned this particular megalodon, the rarest of the game's five giant sharks. Megalodons come upon players randomly while they're at sea and each has its own unique behaviors, with some even behaving passively unless fired upon. But the Shrouded Ghost's pale white skin and peachy fin is a sight remarkably few have ever seen, like the world's most at-large shiny Pokemon.

While Rare has not shared specific numbers regarding just how rare the Shrouded Ghost is, some in-game stats tell the tale for us. On the Sea of Thieves forums, the recurring Guess for Gold competition features trivia questions about the game. In August of 2019, the question revolved around the total number of Shrouded Ghosts that were killed in a 24-hour period. The correct answer was 11.

To put that total in context, on a different day a few months later, a question asked how many total megalodons were killed in a 24-hour period. The answer then was over 7,800. As spawn rates for the mythic sharks did not change drastically in between, that means that Shrouded Ghosts only accounted for about 0.14% of all megalodon spawns per day, and we can safely assume that number is roughly the same today, and roughly the same as it's always been. It's Sea of Thieves' equivalent of seeing a falling star.

In short, it's always been incredibly rare to see a Shrouded Ghost--but for a limited time, that may not be the case. According to the Adventure 3: The Shrouded Deep story trailer, players will once again be teaming up with Merrick, famed shark hunter, seemingly to summon the great white beast. The full details of how this can be done--and what happens after that--are a mystery for now, but a fun one for players waiting to see for themselves.

The Shrouded Deep will run from April 21 through May 12, making it a three-week-long event. That's a week longer than either of the game's first two Adventures which premiered earlier this year, and may signal that Rare wants to give all swashbucklers ample time to encounter the game's most unseen entity. The event's name is a nod to Sea of Thieves' first-ever major live event, 2018's The Hungering Deep, which introduced the game's megalodon enemy type for the first time in an event that demanded crews put down their blunderbusses and work together to take down the "meg."

This new event now looks set to bring together the game's millions of players once more, for an opportunity rarer than a gift-giving Reaper. Players can take part in The Shrouded Deep beginning this Thursday, April 12. As with all Adventures, it will be entirely free, and completing the mission will grant players exclusive cosmetics.