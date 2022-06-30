Sea Of Thieves The Forsaken Hunter Guide: All Forgotten Journals, Mementos, And Deeds

Sea of Thieves Adventure 5, The Forsaken Hunter, is now available. In it, you'll be tracing the steps of the game's most beloved shark hunter. He's gone missing and if you don't find him soon, he may lose his seat on the Ferry of the Damned and be lost forever. This Sea of Thieves Adventure is live from June 30 through July 14, so you'll need to complete it within that two-week window if you intend to complete all Deeds and earn all cosmetic rewards, called Mementos. With this complete Forsaken Hunter guide you'll complete the story mission, find all journals, and complete all Deeds, which in summation will unlock every limited-time reward. Drop sails and follow us.

Sea of Thieves - Forsaken Hunter Deeds and Mementos

There are five Deeds, or in-game challenges, to complete in the latest Sea of Thieves Adventure. As always, simply beating the story mission will earn you one Memento, or cosmetic reward, while completing all Deeds will net you the second limited-time Memento. This time you can nab the Mask of Deceit emote for finishing the mission, and the Investigator of Dark Intrigue player title for doing all Deeds along the way.

The latest Adventure comes with two more exclusive Sea of Thieves cosmetic items.

Forsaken Hunter Deeds

Follow Larinna's instructions

Recover all pages of the Tattered Journal (10)

Take the Restored Journal to Belle

Confront a Masked Assailant

Discover all of the Forgotten Journals (5)

Step 1: Talk to Larinna, then sail to Stephen's Spoils

All Adventures to date have begun with chatting with Larinna who stands outside the Outpost at which you spawn. Talk to her to begin Adventure and she'll tell you to head to Stephen's Spoils, Merrick's usual hangout, located at map grid L15.

Step 2: Collect "A Letter for Merrick" at Stephen's Spoils

While Merrick won't be there--no surprise there--a note left for him will be next to his cauldron at the end of the dock. Read it and you'll have your destination--assuming you know about one of Sea of Thieves' secret islands.

Step 3: Sail to the hidden island at map grid K9

Though it's not charted on your ship's map, there is an island at location K9, or, as the letter says, halfway between Shipwreck Bay and Hidden Spring Keep. Sail there next and dock next to Belle's ghostly buoy when you arrive.

Sometimes maps can be deceiving, but many pirates are already familiar with the game's uncharted islands.

Step 4: Speak to Belle twice to finish Chapter 1 and receive new quest items

Belle will seem distraught as she too is searching for Merrick. She's worried that if he's not found soon, he may be lost forever, as the Ferry of the Damned is what allows pirates to return from the dead--but one must not lose their seat, and Merrick may be in danger of just that. Belle will give you two items: the Tattered Journal and Belle's Lantern. Both will be added to your radial menu, so don't worry about misplacing them.

Step 5: Sail to Wanderer's Refuge

You'll be finding new pages of this journal as you go, but for now you'll have at least the first few pages, including an illustration of your next stop: Wanderer's Refuge at map grid F12. Sail there, then dock near the northside beach.

Raising Belle's Lantern on the north beach, you'll see a spooky scene replay in front of you. The Masked Assailant will dock their rowboat and head inland. With the lantern continuously raised, follow their steps. You;ll come to a scene where the Masked Assailant (henceforth MA) is writing in their journal. Next to them is a different journal from the Tattered Journal in your hands. This is the first of five entries you'll need to find as part of the Forgotten Journal. Make sure to read this journal to complete a later Deed.

Continue following the MA after you've read Forgotten Journal #1 and they'll lead you into the cave path on Wanderer's Refuge. Hiding between some rocks is the entrance to Wanda's Hideout, a place you may have visited on earlier Tall Tales in the game. Interact with the skull on the table to open a nearby locked door.

Following the footsteps, another memory will play out before you. Once it's over, follow the MA back out of the cave. Look for them to pause and write in a journal below a small copse of trees. Here is where you'll find Forgotten Journal #2.

Keep following the MA after that and you'll come to a memory where they are burying something in the sand. Dig where they did and you'll find more Tattered Journal pages, bringing your total to 5/10 pages.

Step 6: Sail to Sailor's Bounty and Salty Sands

Your new journal pages will hint at your next two locations, but we'll be more straightforward. Head to Sailor's Bounty (C4) and Salty Sands (G3), and be ready to do battle. At each location, you'll need to defeat some phantoms. Whichever island you visit second is where you'll receive new Tattered Journal pages, so you can go to them in either order. From Wanderer's Refuge, Salty Sands is slightly closer, so we'll assume you've stopped there first.

On Salty Sands, you can pick up Forgotten Journal #3 by docking on the south beach and following the MA's footsteps with your special lantern again. Look for the MA to stop and write nearby on this small island. Continue following the MA to find some phantoms to send back to a watery grave.

Similarly, when you're on Sailor's Bounty, you can pick up Forgotten Journal #4 by using Belle's Lantern on the southeast beach and retracing the MA's steps to a rock formation littered with skulls. Continue following the MA to find the phantoms who must be dealt with.

On whichever island you visit last, killing the phantoms will also reward you with two more Tattered Journal pages, bringing you to 7/10 and the Phantom's Orders quest item.

Throughout the Adventure, ghostly memories will replay in front of you.

Step 7: Sail to Cannon Cove

Next you'll want to visit Cannon Cove (G10), as the new journal pages indicate that's where the story continues. On Cannon Cove, you'll be doing battle with more phantoms, so stock up on food and ammo. Dock on the west side of the island and use your special lantern to trace the MA's steps until you catch them writing Forgotten Journal #5--the last such journal entry--by the can't-miss camp.

Keep following the MA until you come upon more phantoms. After a scene plays out, they'll be looking for a fight, so give it your all. When the last one is defeated, you can pick up another of the Phantom's Orders, which, in turn, will give you 8/10 Tattered Journal entries too.

Step 8: Sail to Golden Sands Outpost

The latest journal indicates you'll be heading for the recently restored Golden Sands Outpost (D10), which is the next island to the west of Cannon Cove. Dock on the northwest and head to the Weapons shop where you'll find a discarded note on the ground. This will actually be your final two pages of the Tattered Journal, thus completing one of the Deeds. If you grabbed all Forgotten Journal entries, you'll have found all 15 in the Adventure and needn't worry about overlooking any others.

Step 9: Return to Belle at uncharted island K9

With the full story in your hands, return to Belle and catch her up with all you've learned. Choose to continue Adventure in the dialogue options and you'll be onto the final chapter of The Forsaken Hunter.

Step 10: Sail to Sea Dog's Tavern and face the Masked Assailant

Your final mission will be underway. Sail to Sea Dog's Tavern (RIP Arena mode) at map grid location K11. Head to the ground-level dock to find the Masked Assailant and watch as another story sequence plays out. The Masked Assailant will reveal their identity--which we won't spoil here--before you learn of Merrick's twisted fate. With that, you'll have completed Sea of Thieves Adventure 5, The Forsaken Hunter, while completing all Deeds and earning both Mementos.