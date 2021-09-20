Sea of Thieves Season 4 Trailer Shows There Is Plenty To Plunder Under The Sea

Sea of Thieves' latest season is on the horizon, and this time it will take players into the dark depths of the sea to battle against the game's Siren enemies.

As a new trailer details, Season 4 will add multiple new activities for players to engage with, each taking place underneath the waves. New Siren shrines have been added to the map for players to explore. Each shrine is a unique experience, and treasure awaits players who can overcome the challenges within.

For players looking for a more combat-focused experience, Siren Treasuries will task players with overcoming waves of Siren enemies in order to secure the coveted loot inside. Carrying so much treasure from the bottom of the ocean to the surface certainly sounds time consuming, so players can actually store treasure found under the ocean at nearby Merfolk statues. Once players return to the surface, the treasure can then be claimed from a helpful Merfolk and placed onto a player's ship.

A new voyage, which can be found in a message-in-a-bottle, will see players diving into the depths once more to retrieve a mysterious item known as the Breath of the Sea. It's unclear what this ancient relic is, but it certainly fetches a high price from the game's various trading companies.

And, of course, a new season means a new plunder pass, with numerous free and paid rewards for players to unlock. Numerous new cosmetics and emotes will be coming to the game as part of the plunder pass as well as to the Pirate Emporium, the game's premium cosmetic store. Sea of Thieves Season 4 arrives September 23 as a free update.

The game's new Siren-themed season and activities comes after the introduction of the new enemy faction in Sea of Thieves' previous season, which coincided with the Pirates of the Caribbean-themed expansion A Pirate's Life. Sea of Thieves continues to ride the waves of success more than three years after its release. In June, Sea of Thieves had its biggest month ever, with more than 4.8 million active players sailing the seas.