Sea Of Thieves Reaches 20 Million Players, As Dev Says 2021 Will Be Game's Biggest Year Yet

Rare's swashbuckling pirate adventure game Sea of Thieves continues to set records. The game has now passed 20 million players since its release three years ago this month, Microsoft has announced.

In a blog post, the developer said Sea of Thieves is only just getting started, with plans for 2021 to be the game's biggest year yet. The developer did not elaborate on its plans, however.

While you have to wait for that, the final update for Sea of Thieves season one is out now, and it features a new Vault Raiders event that kicks off on March 25. There is also a new ROFL emote that players can pick up for free, while there will be an Emporium sale to mark the anniversary.

Additionally, Rare is celebrating the milestone and the game's third anniversary with a series of freebies and events. Everyone who logs in between now and March 25 will get the Prosperous Captain's Sails as a free gift for their ship. Game Pass members will get the Jump for Joy emote if they log in between now and March 21.

In another nice perk, Game Pass Ultimate members will receive the Ocean Crawler bundle, which they can claim anytime between now and June 18.

For those who haven't started with Sea of Thieves yet, they can grab the game for half-off this weekend only, running March 18-21. The game is also included with Game Pass on PC and console.

What's more, Rare is holding a "Gold and Glory Weekend" event that runs March 19-22, during which players will earn double gold and Trading Company reputation, as well as extra seasonal renown.

Finally, the last of the season one bonuses for Twitch partners are now available, until March 23. These include more Gilded Phoenix equipment and a new Hornpipe dance emote.

Although Sea of Thieves is three years old, the game is still growing. In fact, January 2021 was the game's biggest month ever in terms monthly active users.