Sea Of Thieves Just Had Its Biggest Month Ever

Microsoft's swashbuckling pirate adventure game Sea of Thieves continues to set records, years after release. Developer Rare has announced that the game reached 4.8 million active players in June to set a new record as its "busiest month ever."

This achievement came during the same month that Rare launched the A Pirate's Life expansion, which featured Jack Sparrow and other Pirates of the Caribbean DLC produced in partnership with Disney.

Executive producer Joe Neate thanked fans for their support over the years, specifically praising the community for helping the studio to understand how to balance and update the game based on feedback.

As a thank you to fans, Rare is hosting a Gold & Glory weekend August 20-23, during which players will earn double gold and reputation, in addition to extra seasonal renown boosts.

Creative director Mike Chapman said Rare will build off the current momentum with even more content in the future.

"As we look to the future of Sea of Thieves, we're more inspired, more passionate, more enthusiastic than ever to keep building out and enriching this experience," Chapman said. "There is so much more creative potential in Sea of Thieves, and there are so many more adventures to share."

Sea of Thieves--which is available on Xbox Game Pass--is not the only game enjoying big success later in its lifecycle. Rockstar's GTA Online continues to grow, with its Los Santos Tuners update setting records for the game, which originally launched in 2013.

In addition to the ongoing development of Sea of Thieves, Rare is working on a new IP called Everwild, but we still don't know much about it.