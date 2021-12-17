Sea Of Thieves Festival Of Giving Challenges And Rewards

Sea of Thieves is once more celebrating its annual December event, Festival of Giving. Alongside limited-time challenges and Pirate Emporium cosmetics, you can earn some holly jolly (Roger) new items for your swashbuckler, such as a new tattoo set and a new bucket, all themed around the event. Here's everything you'll need to do for the Sea of Thieves Festival of Giving 2021, as well as everything you'll earn for your generosity.

Sea of Thieves Festival of Giving challenges

There are four challenges for this year's Festival of Giving, and each one will earn you a new cosmetic reward. Because they are cumulative challenges, you'll have to do them in the order you see in-game (and below), and be sure to do them before they expire. Sea of Thieves Festival of Giving ends at 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET on December 27.

Have other crews turn in five of your valuables: Wreath of Winter tattoo

Have other crews turn in 10 of your valuables: Wreath of Winter tattoo

Have other crews turn in 25 of your valuables: Wreath of Winter bucket

Have other crews turn in 50 of your valuables: Glorious Gift-Giver title

Have you been a naughty pirate or a nice pirate?

In order to progress through these challenges, you'll need to gift your treasures to other crews you find at sea. Annually, this is a fun event because it changes how many players interact with each other. Even if you're the type of pirate to keep your finger on your flintlock trigger, it's tough to resist getting into the holiday spirit and spreading some cheer to other buccaneers and landlubbers alike. Put down the swords and pick up the presents.

Each day, your first five items gifted to and turned in by other crews will also earn you bonus gold, giving you the incentive to return to the seas every day through the end of the event.

For some reason, kids just don't want to sit on his lap.

In the Pirate Emporium, you'll also find Festival of Giving-themed cosmetics such as a weapons bundle, an emote bundle, and the return of the Bonechiller costume, which essentially imagines old Saint Nick as a bone-a-fide skeleton.