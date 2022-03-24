Sea Of Thieves Adds New Story Adventure, Forts Of The Forgotten, In Big New Update

Sea of Thieves has been updated once again, with its latest patch adding a new story-focused Adventure called Forts of the Forgotten. This is the pirate game's second Adventure, and the free limited-time event runs March 24-April 7.

Players will embark on a journey to Sea Forts with Captain Flameheart. It won't be easy, though, as Microsoft says to expect "heavy resistance" from a "phantom phalanx" as players attempt to enter the Golden Sands Outpost and save its inhabitants from the terror. Have a look at the Forts of the Forgotten cinematic trailer below to get a better idea for what to expect.

Forts of the Forgotten follows on from the first Adventure, Shrouded Islands, which saw players take down the Soulflame captains, in turn weakening the barrier between the real world and the Sea of the Damned.

If you want to know more about the narrative, developer Rare has published a story primer that includes everything you need to know about the story so far and what to expect in Forts of the Forgotten.

The update that adds Forts of the Forgotten is relatively big, weighing in at a few gigs depending on your platform. You can see the full file sizes and patch notes below.

Sea of Thieves is available with Xbox Game Pass or by direct purchase. It's proven to be a big, ongoing success story for Microsoft in the live-service department, counting 25 million players as of the end of 2021. In addition to ongoing support for Sea of Thieves, Rare is making a new IP called Everwild, but it has reportedly been rebooted and now isn't expected to launch until 2024 at the soonest.

Download and Installation

Download size:

Xbox Series X: 5.37 GB

Xbox Series S: 3.2 GB

Xbox One X: 5.37 GB

Xbox One: 3.2 GB

Microsoft Store: 4.84 GB

Steam: 4.9 GB

Fixed Issues

Gameplay

Crews will now find a steady rotation of World Events taking place across the seas.

The ominous ship cloud in the sky signifying an encounter with a Skeleton Fleet has been returned to the rotation of World Events.

After the ‘Forts of the Forgotten’ Adventure has passed, crews exploring the Sea Forts will no longer be required to locate the Prison Cell Key to gain access to the cell.

Visual and Audio

When approaching a Skeleton Fort, players should now hear the appropriate music.

Players fighting Phantoms and performing actions on the lower floor of the Sea Forts should no longer hear those audio effects on the floor above them.

Pirate Emporium

Purchases of the Season Six Plunder Pass and Boisterous Brigands Bundle from the Microsoft Store will now correctly display the Game Pass discount when purchased.

Performance and Stability

Following the introduction of Sea Forts, improvements to server performance have been implemented.

Improvements made to general client performance on lower-spec hardware.

Known Issues

Reduced Server Performance

Players may experience scenarios where they encounter ping spikes at random while playing, resulting in rubberbanding or client stutters.

Steam Achievement Unlocking Issues

Some Steam players may find that after an achievement is unlocked in the game, it is not unlocked within Steam.

Ranged and Melee Weapon Hit Detection