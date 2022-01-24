Sea Of Thieves 2022 Preview Event Set For January 27, Will Detail New Season And "Beyond"

Rare's pirate simulator Sea of Thieves is gearing up for its next season, and a livestream event set for January 27 is primed to dive deep on what fans can expect to see added to the game in the upcoming year.

As for what fans can expect to see at the preview event, Rare is promising "a boatload of new, exciting surprises" and a "treasure trove" of new content for Sea of Thieves, with the livestream set to give first looks at new content coming the game's "next season and beyond." The event will be broadcast on YouTube and Twitter for fans to watch.

Eyes up pirates, the Sea of Thieves 2022 Preview Event is just on the horizon! Grab a grog, scavenge some snacks and join us at 6pm GMT this Thursday, January 27th, for a look at the adventures, mysteries and more that await you in the year ahead. #SoT22 pic.twitter.com/mJooBYDxQN — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) January 24, 2022

In a short video announcing the livestream, developer Rare says that "2022 is set to be the biggest year yet for Sea of Thieves." That's certainly a statement considering 2021 was a massive year for Rare's current flagship title that saw the introduction of a free Pirates of the Caribbean-themed story expansion and multiple seasons of new content.

Sea of Thieves Season 5 is currently ongoing and added new features such as a rowboat with a cannon, the ability to bury treasure, fireworks, new cosmetics, and more.

Rare's multiplayer-focused pirate adventure was the first Microsoft Game Studios title to launch on Game Pass, and its success has only continued in the years since. Microsoft announced during last October's Xbox 20th anniversary livestream that Sea of Thieves has reached 25 million players since the game's launch in 2018. The game has also reached more than 5 million players since the game arrived on Steam in the summer of 2020.