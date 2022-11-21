Scuf's Universal Thumbstick Grips Are Great Stocking Stuffers This Holiday

If you’re struggling to find a simple gaming-focused gift that isn’t just another game or console, these new thumbstick caps from Scuf could make for the perfect holiday gift that the gamer in your life will actually use.

Scuf’s universal caps not only protect your controller’s thumbstick from wearing down, but they also provide better grip for your thumbs, and the increased height makes precision character or camera movements easier.

As thee name implies, the caps fit on just about any console controller, including Xbox controllers, the PlayStation 5’s DualSense and PS4’s DualSock 4, and the Nintendo Switch Pro controller, along with Scuf’s line of third-party pads--you don’t have to worry about mismatched fits or compatibility. The caps easily clip onto your gamepad’s thumbsticks, which is nice if you only use them for specific games.

Scuf’s caps come in one of three colors--red, blue, or black--and three grip types, and each package includes multiple height or shape options depending on the grip type you choose. They’re pretty affordable too, at just $15 for a six-pack of caps, or $20 for eight. Note that product availability may differ between some color and grip options. You can see all the available options at Amazon.

Scuf’s thumbsticks are a simple but practical gift, but there are plenty of other gaming accessories that would make great holiday gift ideas, like Hori’s new PS5-compatible keyboard, the Xbox Elite 2 Core controller, or even these gaming chairs on sale at Amazon .