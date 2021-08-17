Scuf Unveils Instinct And Instinct Pro Controllers For Xbox Series X

Third-party controller manufacturer Scuf has revealed a pair of new premium gamepads for Xbox Series X|S: The Instinct and Instinct Pro. With prices starting at $170, the Instinct line is aimed at enthusiasts who may be looking for a competitive edge and customization. The Instinct and Instinct Pro are available to order now on Scuf's website and should be up for grabs at major retailers such as Amazon soon. We've included all of the general details you need to know below, but make sure to check out our full Scuf Instinct review. Spoiler: the Instinct is one of the best Xbox Series X controllers.

Both Instinct models have four built-in paddles on the back panel that can be remapped with the Profile button. Up to three Profiles can be saved on the controller at once, and you can swap between them with the press of a button. Along with the paddles, the controllers have removable analog sticks and come with an extra set of longer sticks. The eight-way D-pad can be popped off as well if you prefer a four-way D-pad. Changes to the sticks and D-pad can be made by removing the magnetic faceplate, which comes in black, white, and an array of special designs.

Scuf Instinct Pro

The controllers have the new Share button found on the Xbox Wireless Controller, and they are slightly smaller than Scuf's previous Prestige Xbox controller.

The Instinct Pro has a couple of extra notable features: trigger locks and a textured grip. The Instinct Pro, however, costs $200 versus the Instinct's $170 price. Scuf will sell additional components separately, including faceplates and analog sticks.