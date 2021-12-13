Scorn Sets An October 2022 Release Date For Its Biological Horror Adventure

Ebb Software's Scorn, an upcoming first-person horror game with some highly suggestive imagery, now has a release date of October 2022 for its PC and Xbox Series X|S launch. The announcement came from the studio's Kickstarter page and was confirmed in a new trailer which you can see below.

In another update on its Kickstarter, Ebb Software's CEO Ljubomir Peklar said, "December has been a pretty huge month for us at Ebb Software. Not only have we been able to share our new release date, but we've also reached a significant milestone in our development, 75% content completion! I'd just like to give my deepest thanks to our community for your patience and our team here at Ebb who have been working incredibly hard to pull everything together."

The studio plans to spend the rest of 2022 completing the final 25% of the game's content, polishing the gameplay, and ironing out any lingering bugs. In case you missed it when it was originally revealed, Scorn looks and plays like a fusion of BioShock and HR Giger art, although the studio has mentioned in previous interviews that different art forms from painting, sculpture, architecture, and music have played an influential role in the game's design.

"Nature and human anatomy have a tremendous influence, and we tend to incorporate as much as possible" lead 3D artist Nikola Milicevic. "Biology is an endless source of ideas when designing our models."