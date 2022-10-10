Scorn Preorders Are Discounted Ahead Of Its Friday Release

We're just a few days away from the launch of Scorn, a new first-person survival horror game that's exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you're interested in picking up the slice of unnerving horror for PC, you can get a great preorder discount on Fanatical. With promo code FANATICAL667, you'll snag a Steam key for Scorn for just $33.59, down from its $40 retail price. You can also save big on the Deluxe edition by using the same promo code.

Based on the trailers thus far, Scorn features plenty of disturbing designs, bio-organic weaponry, and persistent threats that'll test your fight-or-flight responses. Developed by Ebb Software, you'll need to explore unsettling maze-like lands and experience true desolation in a realm that hides secrets, weapons, and items that can help you on your quest.

The Deluxe edition, which costs $10 more than the standard version, includes the official digital soundtrack of the game and a 192-page digital art book that includes exclusive artwork and research designs. The discount only applies to the PC version of the game, with the supplied code being redeemable on Steam.

After being first announced back in November 2014, Scorn will officially release on PC and Xbox Series X|S on October 14. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can access the H.R. Geiger-inspired game on launch day through that subscription service, so there's no need to purchase a copy if you're a subscriber.

In Scorn, you'll play as a person who has become isolated in a world composed of living flesh and twisted steel engineering, with the gameplay being primarily focused on puzzle-solving and exploration in this visually disturbing environment.