Scorn Gets Reverse-Delayed, Coming Out A Week Early

Some good news for prospective Scorn fans: in what is an incredibly rare move for a video game, developer Ebb Software is moving the release of the game forward by a week.

This now makes the release date October 14, just over two weeks away. The announcement was paired with a short, simple trailer showing the player character falling from a great height as it cuts back and forth between flashes of the original release date and the new one.

Scorn finally received its release date earlier this year at the Xbox showcase, once again showing off the incredibly gross, H.R. Geiger inspired aesthetics. The game was first announced back in November 2014, launching a Kickstarter the following month, though it wasn't successful. But it later received private funding from an investor, and also held another Kickstarter in 2017, which was successful.

Pre-ordering the game on Steam also nets you a 10% discount, so worth considering sooner rather than later considering how much less time you have to do so now.

Scorn does look like it's going to have a pretty incredible yet horrifying setting, and nothing in the world has any intention of helping you do whatever it is you're meant to be doing, but it could probably push you in the right direction a little bit more than it seems like it will.

This isn't the first big game release to be brought forward this year, as back in April Nintendo announced that Xenoblade Chronicles 3's release date was brought forward by two whole months.