Scarlet Witch Joins Marvel Future Revolution
The open world-action-RPG mobile game Marvel Future Revolution now boasts Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff as the game's tenth playable hero in honor of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' release.
It turns out Fortnite isn't the only game drafting off the release and success of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, thought it is a little bit more of an expected appearance in Marvel Future Revolution. Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff is now a playable game in the open world action mobile RPG.
Along with Scarlet Witch's addition as the game's tenth playable hero, the game has also been updated with a new mode and handful of special events. Scarlet Witch uses Hex Energy and Chaos Magic to disrupt her opponent's spirit and can also unleash various curses.
The new mode is called Epic Invasion and features enemies from other dimensions that have invaded Primary Earth, or you can enter their dimension and take the fight there. This is where you will encounter Dead Strange, seen above holding an invisible can of soda.
If you're unfamiliar with Marvel Future Revolution, it is an open-world action-RPG for mobile devices featuring various Marvel characters. In the game players join the Omega Flight Superhero team to defend the world against a series of never-ending threats. Such is the burden of being a Marvel superhero, after all.
You can download the game on iOS or Android by following the links.
