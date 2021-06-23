Scarlet Nexus Launch Trailer Gives The Anime-Influenced Game A Live-Action Makeover

Scarlet Nexus launches this Friday on PC and console, and in typical fashion for any anime-related project, the game already has a live-action adaptation to watch. More specifically, there's a cinematic trailer that mixes real actors with special effects and practical models to set the tone for Scarlet Nexus, as well as provide enough exposition to explain why monsters have fallen from the sky and are ravenous for human brains.

Reviews for the game are live now, with many outlets praising how Scarlet Nexus weaves action and style with an engaging story. On GameSpot's sister site Metacritic, Scarlet Nexus currently has a Metascore of 79 on PlayStation 5.

In our Scarlet Nexus preview, critic Michael Higham wrote that the "potential for a high-quality action game with slick anime-stylings" has been seen before, but that the smaller gripes that accumulated throughout the experience made for an uneven game.

Scarlet Nexus--which definitely isn't coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one--will be out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on June 25.