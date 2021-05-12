Scarlet Nexus Demo Coming To Xbox Consoles First Later This Month

A demo for Scarlet Nexus, Bandai Namco's upcoming anime action-RPG, goes live on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on May 21, a month before its June 25 launch.

The game's Twitter account shared the news, stating the demo will hit Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S first. There's no word on whether the demo will hit PC or PlayStation consoles, how long the demo will remain active for, or if progress will carry over to the full game. Further, it's unclear how much of Scarlet Nexus will be playable when the demo drops later this month.

We've reached out to Bandai Namco for clarification and will update this post if we hear back.

Scarlet Nexus is a third-person action game in the same vein other Bandai Namco action-RPGs like Code Vein. In a preview after playing about three hours (through the Parsec streaming platform), GameSpot editor Michael Higham walked away impressed but looking for more before being convinced of the game's potential.

"When reflecting on my short time with Scarlet Nexus, I see potential for a high-quality action game with slick anime-stylings, even if I feel like I've seen something like this before," Higham said. "However, it's the smaller gripes that accumulate and leave me reluctant to wholly embrace the game right now."

Scarlet Nexus launches on June 25 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Check out our Scarlet Nexus preorder guide to learn about the available bonuses. Elsewhere, Funimation is developing a spin-off anime series that debuts on June 25 as well.