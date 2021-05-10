Scarlet Nexus Allows Players To Form Bonds With Companions

More details on the action-RPG Scarlet Nexus have begun to be revealed ahead of its launch next month, which includes gameplay mechanics that will give players a chance to forge bonds with their comrades. As originally reported by 4Gamer, deepening the relationship that players have with various members of their team creates more powerful allies in battle.

Players can strengthen their bonds by giving gifts to their companions during their downtime, which will appear in their personal space inside of the gang's hideout. Another way to strengthen ties is to take on Character Episodes, which can be earned by engaging in conversations.

By interacting with an individual character, the bond value will increase and once it reaches a certain threshold, the connection ability will increase and the teammate will support the player with new techniques when they're out in the field.

Ahead of its launch on June 25 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, Scarlet Nexus has begun expanding to be more than just a video game. The game will feature an anime spin-off in summer produced by Sunrise, and in case you missed it, you can catch the video above which shows off the opening animation sequence and its theme song "Dream In Drive" that is performed by The Oral Cigarettes.