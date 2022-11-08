Save Up To $200 On New MacBooks With M2 Chips
The discounts apply to the latest versions of both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.
Best Buy is kicking off Black Friday early this year, and its catalog includes a few very popular products that rarely see price cuts--the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Over a dozen different models are currently on sale, including a $200 discount on the MacBook Pro equipped with the new M2 chip. You’ll want to peruse the full catalog to see which MacBook is best for your needs, but here’s a closer look at the two most affordable models.
MacBook Air 13.6-Inch Laptop (Apple M2 Chip)
$1049 (was $1199)
The most budget-friendly MacBook Air right now comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and the powerful M2 8-core chip. You’ll also be treated to a remarkably thin design that clocks in at less than three pounds and can run for 18 hours before needing a recharge. Toss in a Liquid Retina display along with a 1080p FaceTime camera, and it’s easy to see why this model is so popular (and relatively expensive). Although it’s still over $1000, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen all year for the MacBook Air--so check it out while you can.
MacBook Pro 13.3-Inch Laptop (M2 Chip)
$1149 (was $1299)
If you need something with a bit more juice, consider stepping up to the MacBook Pro. This model offers a slightly smaller 13.3-inch screen, but comes equipped with the M2 10-core chip--which makes it a bit more powerful than the Air. Rounding out the package, you’ll find 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, a battery that lasts up to 20 hours, and a Liquid Retina display. Just like the MacBook Air, this is one of the better prices we’ve seen in 2022.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
