Save Up To $200 On New MacBooks With M2 Chips

The most budget-friendly MacBook Air right now comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and the powerful M2 8-core chip. You’ll also be treated to a remarkably thin design that clocks in at less than three pounds and can run for 18 hours before needing a recharge. Toss in a Liquid Retina display along with a 1080p FaceTime camera, and it’s easy to see why this model is so popular (and relatively expensive). Although it’s still over $1000, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen all year for the MacBook Air--so check it out while you can.