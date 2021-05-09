Save On Some Great First-Party Nintendo Switch Games At Walmart Now

If you're looking to expand your Nintendo Switch game collection--or just can't find a PS5 or Xbox Series X yet--then Walmart has just what you need right now. The store is currently selling a whole bunch of Nintendo Switch games at deeply discounted prices, and many of them are acclaimed first-party exclusives like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The aforementioned Super Mario Odyssey is just $40 right now with free pickup or two-day delivery, and the same options are available on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $48. Both are absolutely essential for any Nintendo Switch owner, so it's a great time to buy them if you haven't already.

The upgraded games New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury are on sale for $40 and $50, respectively. Note that for the latter game and some of the others included in the sale, you have to add them to your cart before the sale price will appear. They offer very different experiences, with New Super Maro Bros. U Deluxe playing like a classic 2D Mario game while Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is a course-based 3D platformer that also includes a free-roaming bonus game.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is $50 and you're going to want it for any get-togethers you may have after your family and friends have been fully vaccinated. And if you're still planning on spending a lot of time alone and need a game that can make it fly by, then Fire Emblem: Three Houses at $40 is a perfect choice. The turn-based role-playing game is one of the best in the series, and it includes essentially three campaigns to make replaying it worthwhile.

You can check out more of the best Walmart Switch game deals below, and for Take-Two games, take advantage of the Nintendo eShop sale.

Best Nintendo Switch Walmart deals