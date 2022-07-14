Save On Hundreds Of PC Games In This Post-Prime Day PC Sale
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Monster Hunter Rise, and more are getting huge price cuts.
If you happened to miss out on all the great video game deals during Prime Day, Fanatical has you covered. Hundreds of popular PC games are on sale right now, including Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Devil May Cry 5, Monster Hunter Rise, and more.
The Skywalker Saga is one of the most enticing deals, as you can snag the latest Lego title for just $35. If you want some digital goodies, you can also pick the up Deluxe edition at a discount. Our Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review found it to be a great entry in the franchise, and one that changes up the standard Lego formula just enough to breathe new life into the series.
You’ll also find big price cuts on the enhanced editions of Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter Nights, making this a great time to check out two iconic titles. Both are tactical-RPGs that give you the freedom to create your own character before diving into a fantastical world filled with deadly beasts and political intrigue.
The Jackbox Party Pack 7, DuckTales: Remastered, Mega Man 11, and Payday 2 round out some of the other notable discounts.
We’ve scoured the Fanatical catalog for the best savings and listed them below. Be sure to swing by and check out the deals while they last.
Best deals at Fanatical
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla -- $22 ($
60)
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition -- $5 ($
20)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger -- $5 ($
15)
- Devil May Cry 5 -- $9 ($
30)
- DuckTales: Remastered -- $4 ($
15)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles -- $22 ($
40)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm -- $13 ($
30)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 -- $16 ($
30)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga -- $35 ($
50)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition -- $41 ($
60)
- Mega Man 11 -- $9 ($
30)
- Metro Exodus -- $10 ($
30)
- Monster Hunter Rise -- $26 ($
60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin -- $26 ($
60)
- My Time At Portia -- $7 ($
30)
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition -- $5 ($
20)
- OlliOlli World: Rad Edition -- $28 ($
45)
- Payday 2: Legacy Collection -- $12 ($
78)
- The Quarry -- $53 ($
60)
- Resident Evil Village -- $26 ($
60)
- Sifu -- $29 ($
40)
- Streets of Rage 4 -- $11 ($
30)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands -- $41 ($
60)
- Thief: Deadly Shadows -- $1 ($
9)
