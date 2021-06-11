Save On Guilty Gear Strive, Battlefield 2042, And More In Weekend PC Games Sale

Fresh off its world premiere announcement, Battlefield 2042 preorders are already being discounted as part of Green Man Gaming's weekend deals. Preorders for EA and DICE's new first-person multiplayer shooter are 12% off across all three editions, with the standard edition available for $53, the Gold edition available for $79, and the Ultimate edition on sale for just under $100.

The Battlefield 2042 preorder deals are the cornerstone of an EA publisher sale, with It Takes Two, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Command and Conquer: Remastered among the EA games also receiving discounts. Note that these PC deals redeem on Origin.

Other weekend deals at GMG include a credit rebate for those who purchase Guilty Gear Strive, getting you $12 credit when you buy the standard or Deluxe edition, and a Team17 publisher sale with discounts on Blasphemous, Neon Abyss, My Time At Portia, and more.

Battlefield 2042 preorder deals

More weekend game deals