Save On Guilty Gear Strive, Battlefield 2042, And More In Weekend PC Games Sale
Green Man Gaming's weekend deals including a preorder discount on Battlefield 2042, credit rebate on Guilty Gear Strive, and more.
Fresh off its world premiere announcement, Battlefield 2042 preorders are already being discounted as part of Green Man Gaming's weekend deals. Preorders for EA and DICE's new first-person multiplayer shooter are 12% off across all three editions, with the standard edition available for $53, the Gold edition available for $79, and the Ultimate edition on sale for just under $100.
The Battlefield 2042 preorder deals are the cornerstone of an EA publisher sale, with It Takes Two, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Command and Conquer: Remastered among the EA games also receiving discounts. Note that these PC deals redeem on Origin.
Other weekend deals at GMG include a credit rebate for those who purchase Guilty Gear Strive, getting you $12 credit when you buy the standard or Deluxe edition, and a Team17 publisher sale with discounts on Blasphemous, Neon Abyss, My Time At Portia, and more.
Battlefield 2042 preorder deals
- Standard edition -- $53 (
$60)
- Gold edition -- $79 (
$90)
- Ultimate edition -- $97 (
$110)
More weekend game deals
- Guilty Gear -- $48 (
$60) with credit offer
- Guilty Gear - Deluxe Edition -- $73 (
$85) with credit offer
- Open Country -- $11 (
$15)
- It Takes Two -- $26 (
$40)
- Star Wars: Squadrons -- $18 (
$40)
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition -- $29 (
$100)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection -- $9 (
$20)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered -- $13 (
$30)
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition -- $11 (
$50)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered -- $4 (
$20)
- Golf With Your Friends -- $10 (
$15)
- Worms Rumble -- $11 (
$15)
- Neon Abyss -- $13 (
$20)
- Blasphemous -- $13 (
$25)
- The Survivalists -- $17 (
$25)
- My Time At Portia -- $10 (
$30)
