Save Hundreds On Refurbished iPad Mini And Surface 3 Tablets

If you’re an Apple fanatic, take a closer look at the iPad Mini 4, which is down to just $199. The refurbished unit earned a “B” rating, meaning it might have light scuffing on the case but is guaranteed to work like new. This model is just a few years old (2019) and offers the A8 chip for smooth video streaming, an 8MP camera and 1.2MP FaceTime camera, and includes 64GB of storage. The popular tablet should be able to last around 10 hours before needing a recharge, and this bundle even comes with a few accessories (such as a snap-on case and tempered glass screen protector).