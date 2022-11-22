Save Big On The Official PS5 DualSense Charger Before Black Friday

If you just got your PS5 and don't want to charge your controllers via the system itself, then we have the deal for you. Amazon is currently offering the official DualSense Charging Station for $22, a nice early Black Friday savings just in time for the holidays.

The PlayStation DualSense Charging Station is usually $30, and because the PS5 itself is in such hot demand, it's rare we see much in the way of discounts on its accessories. Using the charging station, you can dock two controllers at once, meaning one will always be ready to go if the one you're using runs out of battery. The DualSense controllers don't have the best battery life, so this will definitely save you some headaches.

If you're concerned with your game room's feng shui, then the official DualSense Charging Station is also a great choice. Its color scheme perfectly matches the PS5 itself (unless you bought a different faceplate) and if you turn it on its side, it even looks like a tiny PS5!

