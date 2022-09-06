Save Big On Splatoon 3 Preorders Ahead Of Its Friday Launch

Happy Splatoon 3 launch week to all of those who celebrate! The highly anticipated paint-splatting sequel launches this Friday, September 9 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Speaking of exclusives, if you haven't preorder your copy yet, you can save close to 20% on your preorder with GameSpot's exclusive promo code. Enter promo code GSNSPTN at SuperShop to snag the game for just $49. Side note: If you want to celebrate your love of Splatoon with some cool collectibles or accessories, check out our roundup of the best Splatoon 3 merch.

This deal applies to the physical version of Splatoon 3. Free shipping is included with your purchase (not release-day delivery, though), along with a 30-day money-back guarantee. The promo code will remain active until September 15, so you can wait for reviews to pour in before making a decision. But considering the game hasn’t even launched yet, saving $11 is a solid deal. In fact, this is the only preorder deal for Splatoon 3 we've seen so far.

Splatoon 3 continues the ink-blasting chaos of the first two installments. You’ll venture across the Splatlands and fight against a variety of new enemies in the solo campaign, or you can dive into chaotic multiplayer matches that see you inking up the opposition. The cooperative Salmon Run mode is also returning, so this will be the most expansive and well-rounded entry in the series yet at launch.

To get the most out of Splatoon 3, you’ll want a Switch Online membership. This will give you access to its various multiplayer modes. Your best bet is to snag a full year membership for $20, which offers the most bang for your buck.

Also, don't forget that Nintendo has released a special-edition Switch OLED with a Splatoon 3 theme. It's currently sold out, but hopefully more stock will be available at launch. Nintendo is also releasing a special-edition Pro controller and carrying case on September 9, but those accessories aren't available to order just yet.