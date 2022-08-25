Save Big On Soul Hackers 2 Steam Keys Before It Unlocks Tonight
Save up to $20 when purchasing the PC version of Soul Hackers 2.
Soul Hackers 2 arrives on consoles and PC later tonight (specifically at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET). If you're planning on picking up a copy for PC, you should definitely grab it from Fanatical. You can save up to $20 when purchasing the Premium, Deluxe, or Standard version of Soul Hackers 2. By default, the discount is 20% at Fanatical, but you can take on an additional 2% discount with promo code RINGO. All three editions are available for their lowest prices yet. Regardless of which edition you buy, you'll get a Steam key and can start playing immediately when the game goes live on Steam.
Soul Hackers 2
$46.65+
Here’s a closer look at the discounts currently available at Fanatical:
- Standard Edition -- $46.65 ($
60)
- Deluxe Edition -- $54.42 ($
70)
- Premium Edition -- $69.97 ($
90)
All purchases made before the game unlocks include the exclusive Persona 5 Phantom Thieves Outfit Pack. Spring for the Deluxe edition and you’ll get a Bonus Story Arc (Lost Numbers) and a Booster Item Pack. The Premium edition, meanwhile, offers all the above content along with a Bonus Demon Pack, Costume & BGM Pack, Mary’s Maid Frock outfit, and Ai-ho Demon.
Soul Hackers 2 follows Ringo, an agent of Aion that’s fighting back against a supernatural threat in an attempt to save the world. As you progress through the game, you’ll unlock a variety of fusion combinations--abilities that let you create unique allies out of different demons you’ve collected. As expected from an Atlus game, you’ll also be treated to stylish graphics and a character-focused story arc.
GameSpot awarded the game a 7/10 in our Soul Hackers 2 review, praising the combat and characters while knocking it for its uninspired dungeon design. "Taken as a whole, however, Soul Hackers 2 is a mostly satisfying experience," critic Heidi Kemps wrote. "The character interactions and stylish art help it stand out from the pack, and the smooth-flowing, fast-paced combat makes even some of the more annoying dungeons (I don't want to see another abandoned subway for a very long time) feel like less of a drag."
