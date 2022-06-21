Save Big On Sonic Origins Preorders Ahead Of Launch This Week

Sonic Origins releases this Thursday, June 23, for consoles and PC. If you're a PC player interested in the collection (perhaps to play on Steam Deck?), Fanatical is offering a stellar preorder deal until launch. The deal drops the price of Sonic Origins to $30.79, which is more than 20% off the game's list price of $40. Alternatively, you can preorder the Digital Deluxe Edition for $34.64, which is a roughly $10 discount as well. As an added bonus, you'll also get a free gift with your purchase thanks to Fanatical's Red Hot Sale.

Sonic Origins has new opening and ending animations, new unlockable content, and an Anniversary mode that gives you unlimited lives and a reworked full-screen resolution. All preorders come with the Start Dash DLC pack, featuring 100 Bonus Coins, Mirror Mode, and themed Letterbox Backgrounds.

All four titles in Sonic Origins found their way onto our list of the best Sonic games, so it's a convenient way to experience these classic platformers. The compilation earned a 7/10 in our Sonic Origins review.