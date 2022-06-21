Save Big On Sonic Origins Preorders Ahead Of Launch This Week
Both the standard version and Digital Deluxe edition are on sale for more than 20% off until the compilation's June 23 launch.
Sonic Origins releases this Thursday, June 23, for consoles and PC. If you're a PC player interested in the collection (perhaps to play on Steam Deck?), Fanatical is offering a stellar preorder deal until launch. The deal drops the price of Sonic Origins to $30.79, which is more than 20% off the game's list price of $40. Alternatively, you can preorder the Digital Deluxe Edition for $34.64, which is a roughly $10 discount as well. As an added bonus, you'll also get a free gift with your purchase thanks to Fanatical's Red Hot Sale.
Sonic Origins
$30.79 (was $40) + Free Gift Included
The Fanatical preorder deal only applies to the PC version of Sonic Origins--which is offered as a Steam key. The collection bundles together several fan-favorite games from the series, with Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 and Knuckles, and Sonic CD all featured in Sonic Origins.
If you're looking for more digital goodies, you can find the Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe edition includes the Premium Fun Pack and Classic Music Pack--giving you access to Hard Missions, Letterbox Backgrounds, Bonus Character Animations, re-mastered music tracks, and more.
Sonic Origins has new opening and ending animations, new unlockable content, and an Anniversary mode that gives you unlimited lives and a reworked full-screen resolution. All preorders come with the Start Dash DLC pack, featuring 100 Bonus Coins, Mirror Mode, and themed Letterbox Backgrounds.
All four titles in Sonic Origins found their way onto our list of the best Sonic games, so it's a convenient way to experience these classic platformers. The compilation earned a 7/10 in our Sonic Origins review.
