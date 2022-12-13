Save Big On Sonic Frontiers For Switch, PlayStation, And Xbox

Sonic's return to the mainstream has been fantastic over the last couple of years, and with the momentum of two successful feature films behind the blue blur, Sega's iconic mascot hit the ground running in Sonic Frontiers recently. While it's a game that definitely has room for improvement, the flaws can easily be overlooked when you dig into what makes Sonic Frontiers special.

Right now, you can save big on Sonic Frontiers at multiple retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. The recently released game is on sale for only $40 for all console platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Though this deal doesn't quite reach the lowest price we saw during Black Friday, it's probably the best discount we'll see for the rest of the year.

A massive collection of "open-zone" gameplay that feels like a mix between Death Stranding and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Sonic Frontiers gives you all the space you need to go fast, strike hard, and collect tons of rings along the way. Available on PPS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, it runs best on newer hardware that can handle the scope of Sega's grand vision for the future of Sonic.

While the massive sandboxes are the main event of this game, there's also a delightful number of retro-inspired levels that riff fantastically on Sonic's Sega Genesis glory days, putting a new spin on classic stages.

"Running around at the speed of sound might be a mantra of the fleet-footed hedgehog, but Sonic Frontiers is at its best when you're given time to simply explore," Richard Wakeling wrote in GameSpot's Sonic Frontiers review. "The music is calming and also solemn at times--even if it knows when to burst into life with a punk rock energy--and there's even a fishing minigame that lets you earn rewards while slowing down the pace a step further. It's easy to fall into a zen-like flow as you traverse each island, rattling off objectives as you happen upon them."