Save Big On Resident Evil 3 Remake Just In Time For Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village releases in just a couple weeks, but if you can't wait that long to get your Resident Evil fix, GameStop has the deal for you. The Resident Evil 3 remake is currently on sale for almost half off its normal price, and the deal applies to both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

Normally $40, Resident Evil 3 is currently just $23 on the GameStop website. If you want to get the game used, you can get it for a few bucks cheaper, too, and the earlier Resident Evil 2 remake is even on sale for less than $20 if you really need to pad your backlog.

Resident Evil 3 took the series in a slightly more action-heavy direction when it first released back in 1999, and the remake doubles down on that with its over-the-shoulder perspective and intense battles. The game is certainly still horror at heart, but those looking for something a little bit louder and more explosive will enjoy Resident Evil 3. It also ties into the story of Resident Evil 2, as the two take place at the same time, and you even visit some locations from that game.

The game sees the return of Jill Valentine after her appearance in the very first Resident Evil. She's being hunted by a powerful creature called Nemesis and must forge some uneasy alliances to make it out of Raccoon City alive.

The GameStop sale came just as Newegg offered $10 off a digital copy of Resident Evil Village when it releases May 7. Unlike GameStop's sale, this one only applies to the Xbox version, as Sony no longer offers digital cards for games--the digital version of PlayStation games must be purchased on the PlayStation Store directly.