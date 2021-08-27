Save Big On Razer Laptops, Mice, And Keyboards At Amazon Today Only

Amazon is running some incredible deals on everything Razer today, including powerful gaming laptops and PC peripherals such as mice and keyboards. You can expect to save close to a thousand dollars in some cases, with deep discounts across the range for up to 60% savings on some items. The deals are available today only and while stock lasts, so you'll need to be fast to take advantage.

The most expensive items on sale are Razer's 2020 laptops, but they're also the items that will net you the biggest savings. There are some standout deals, too, such as the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with an RTX 2070 Super, 300Hz display, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. Usually $2,600, you can grab it for just $1,700 today. Similarly, the Razer Blade 17 Pro has also been steeply discounted, down to $2,250 from its regular $3,200 price point. That's equipped with an Intel Core i7, RTX 2080 Super, and the same memory and display options as the aforementioned Razer Blade 15 Advanced.

If you're not in the market for a whole new gaming system, you can still save big on a range of peripherals. Razer's Deathadder Essential, perhaps the most recognizable mouse design from the company, has been discounted by 60%, retailing today for just $20. The Blackshark V2 Headset is one of the best gaming headsets on the market today, and it's even more tempting at $80 as opposed to its regular $100 price point. There's a bunch of keyboards on sale, too, most notably the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL which is 38% off and down to $80 today.

We've highlight some of the best deals below while listing everything currently on sale, so check out the full range and hopefully save a bunch today on Amazon.