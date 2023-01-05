Save Big On PC Games With Fanatical's Build-Your-Own Bundle

Fanatical is kicking off the new year with a build-your-own-collection Platinum Collection bundle. From a pool of games, players can assemble their own bundles at three price points: three for $10, five for $15, and seven for $20. All games are PC and can be redeemed via Steam.

The selection for the bundle contains bigger games like Elder Scrolls Online and Elder Scrolls III The Morrowind. There's a number of indie gems too like Amanita Design's Creaks--a puzzle game with some platforming elements--and Catizens, a Rimworld-style game but with cats.

The Platinum Collection also features a wide range of genres. Sims include the Alchemist Simulator and Surgeon Simulator 2, and there are action-heavy games like Saints Row Re-Elected and Call of Juarez: Gunslinger.

As with many Fanatical deals, you can obtain a 5% off coupon to use towards future purchases.

Fanatical Platinum Collection Bundle

Creaks

Surgeon 2

Catizens

Organs Please

Anvil Saga

Giants Uprising

When the past was around

Autonauts vs Pirate Bots

Vanaris Tactics

Alchemist Simulator

The Elder Scrolls Online

Death Road To Canada

Escape From Naraka

A Juggler's Tale

The Elder Scrolls III Morrowind

Saints Row IV Re-Elected

Gigapocalypse

Interrogation

Homefront The Revolution

Human Fall Flat Lumber

Call of Juarez Gunslinger

Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.