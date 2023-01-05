Save Big On PC Games With Fanatical's Build-Your-Own Bundle
Choose from a selection of AAA and indie games.
Fanatical is kicking off the new year with a build-your-own-collection Platinum Collection bundle. From a pool of games, players can assemble their own bundles at three price points: three for $10, five for $15, and seven for $20. All games are PC and can be redeemed via Steam.
The selection for the bundle contains bigger games like Elder Scrolls Online and Elder Scrolls III The Morrowind. There's a number of indie gems too like Amanita Design's Creaks--a puzzle game with some platforming elements--and Catizens, a Rimworld-style game but with cats.
The Platinum Collection also features a wide range of genres. Sims include the Alchemist Simulator and Surgeon Simulator 2, and there are action-heavy games like Saints Row Re-Elected and Call of Juarez: Gunslinger.
As with many Fanatical deals, you can obtain a 5% off coupon to use towards future purchases.
Fanatical Platinum Collection Bundle
- Creaks
- Surgeon 2
- Catizens
- Organs Please
- Anvil Saga
- Giants Uprising
- When the past was around
- Autonauts vs Pirate Bots
- Vanaris Tactics
- Alchemist Simulator
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Death Road To Canada
- Escape From Naraka
- A Juggler's Tale
- The Elder Scrolls III Morrowind
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected
- Gigapocalypse
- Interrogation
- Homefront The Revolution
- Human Fall Flat Lumber
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger
Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.
