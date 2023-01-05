Save Big On PC Games With Fanatical's Build-Your-Own Bundle

Choose from a selection of AAA and indie games.

By on

Comments

Fanatical is kicking off the new year with a build-your-own-collection Platinum Collection bundle. From a pool of games, players can assemble their own bundles at three price points: three for $10, five for $15, and seven for $20. All games are PC and can be redeemed via Steam.

The selection for the bundle contains bigger games like Elder Scrolls Online and Elder Scrolls III The Morrowind. There's a number of indie gems too like Amanita Design's Creaks--a puzzle game with some platforming elements--and Catizens, a Rimworld-style game but with cats.

Click To Unmute
  1. PlayStation Presentation | Sony CES 2023 Press Conference
  2. 25 Biggest Open World Games Coming in 2023 and Beyond
  3. REVELATION // Episode 6 Cinematic - VALORANT
  4. New Look At The Last of Us Multiplayer | GameSpot News
  5. Introducing Project Leonardo for PlayStation 5 (Perspectives from Accessibility Experts)
  6. Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event
  7. Annabella × Clover Cross | New Simulacrum Trailer | Tower of Fantasy
  8. Eversoul | Launch PV [EN Version]
  9. PUBG MOBILE | Martial Showdown Intro Guide Video (C4S10)
  10. PUBG MOBILE | C4S1 Classic Mode Update Intro Guide Video
  11. Overwatch 2 Seasonal Event | Battle for Olympus 2023
  12. Horde Mode XL Date Announcement | World War Z: Aftermath

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Preview Livestream

The Platinum Collection also features a wide range of genres. Sims include the Alchemist Simulator and Surgeon Simulator 2, and there are action-heavy games like Saints Row Re-Elected and Call of Juarez: Gunslinger.

As with many Fanatical deals, you can obtain a 5% off coupon to use towards future purchases.

Fanatical Platinum Collection Bundle

  • Creaks
  • Surgeon 2
  • Catizens
  • Organs Please
  • Anvil Saga
  • Giants Uprising
  • When the past was around
  • Autonauts vs Pirate Bots
  • Vanaris Tactics
  • Alchemist Simulator
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Death Road To Canada
  • Escape From Naraka
  • A Juggler's Tale
  • The Elder Scrolls III Morrowind
  • Saints Row IV Re-Elected
  • Gigapocalypse
  • Interrogation
  • Homefront The Revolution
  • Human Fall Flat Lumber
  • Call of Juarez Gunslinger

Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Elder Scrolls Online
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
Creaks
Saints Row IV
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)