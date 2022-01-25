Save Big On MicroSD Cards And External Hard Drives Today Only

If you're running out of storage for your gaming collection, today's your lucky day. Over 15 products from SanDisk and WD are currently discounted on Amazon, including one of the lowest prices we've seen for the WD 10TB Elements Desktop HDD.

Whether you need additional space for Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC, there's a good chance the latest Amazon sale has a product that'll fit your needs. From microSD cards and USB sticks to portable hard drives, here are a few of the highlights.

microSD Cards

If you're looking for a fast microSD card with tons of storage space for your Switch, you can pick from a trio of SanDisk cards at Amazon for discounted prices;.

USB Sticks

Need a USB stick for transferring files between computers? These SanDisk flash drives use USB 3.0 for speedy transfers.

Portable Hard Drives

You can use a portable drive to store and play PS4 and Xbox One games on Series X or PS5. Keep in mind that while these drives will store PS5 and Series X games, you'll have to transfer your games back to the internal drive before playing them.

Desktop Hard Drives