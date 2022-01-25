The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Save Big On MicroSD Cards And External Hard Drives Today Only
The sale includes options for PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
If you're running out of storage for your gaming collection, today's your lucky day. Over 15 products from SanDisk and WD are currently discounted on Amazon, including one of the lowest prices we've seen for the WD 10TB Elements Desktop HDD.
Whether you need additional space for Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC, there's a good chance the latest Amazon sale has a product that'll fit your needs. From microSD cards and USB sticks to portable hard drives, here are a few of the highlights.
microSD Cards
If you're looking for a fast microSD card with tons of storage space for your Switch, you can pick from a trio of SanDisk cards at Amazon for discounted prices;.
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I -- $32 ($
38)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro microSDXC UHS-I -- $46 ($
100)
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I -- $50 ($
100)
USB Sticks
Need a USB stick for transferring files between computers? These SanDisk flash drives use USB 3.0 for speedy transfers.
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra Luxe USB 3.1 -- $45 ($
55)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme Go USB 3.2 -- $47 ($
58)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme Pro USB 3.2 -- $120 ($
150)
Portable Hard Drives
You can use a portable drive to store and play PS4 and Xbox One games on Series X or PS5. Keep in mind that while these drives will store PS5 and Series X games, you'll have to transfer your games back to the internal drive before playing them.
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme Pro SSD -- $170 ($
310)
- WD 5TB My Passport for Mac -- $100 ($
160)
- SanDisk Professional 5TB G-Drive -- $135 ($
180)
Desktop Hard Drives
- WD_Black 12TB D10 Game Drive -- $280 ($
300)
- WD 10TB Elements Desktop HDD -- $170 ($
300)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Xbox Games With Gold For January 2022 Announced
- PS Plus Games For January 2022 Live Now, Including Persona 5 Strikers And More
- Series X Restock Tracker
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (1)
- This Week's Free Game At Epic Is Live Now
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation