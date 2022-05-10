Save Big On Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga For Nintendo Switch

It may have just launched in April, but the Nintendo Switch version of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is already getting a big discount. When using our promo code GSLEGO, you can snag The Skywalker saga for just $45 at Daily Steals--the lowest price since launch. It's important to note that this deal applies to the UK edition of The Skywalker Saga, but since the Switch isn't region locked, the distinction doesn't really matter. The only thing you'll probably notice is that it has the PEGI content rating logo on the cover rather than the ESRB badge.

Daily Steals supports PayPal for purchases and offers free shipping as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee. We haven't seen any good deals on The Skywalker Saga since launch, so now's your chance to snag it for less. This deal is available until May 31.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $45 (was $60) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was hit with delays, but it was more than worth the wait. The highly anticipated title gives you access to storylines from all nine films, along with hundreds of playable characters and numerous planets to explore. Aside from the wealth of Star Wars content, this is a typical Lego affair, although you'll benefit from a new over-the-shoulder camera angle. That means you'll have fun (and approachable) 3D platforming, along with some light combat sequences. There's also a laundry list of collectibles to hunt down, so don't be surprised if you're still playing well into the holiday season. At just $45, the latest Lego game is an easy recommendation--just remember to use the code GSLEGO at checkout. See at Daily Steals

We awarded the game a 7/10 in our Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review and praised the improved mechanics, new camera angle, and interesting level design.

"The Skywalker Saga feels like the epitome of all the lessons learnt along the way while also setting up for the future," critic Alessandro Barbosa wrote. "The intimate new camera angle and expanded combat breathe life into a familiar formula, while the linear levels feature a pleasing mix of puzzles and combat that are peppered with sharp humor."

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was recently added to our list of the 10 best Star Wars games, and it's also one of the best Lego games.