Save Big On Kirby And The Forgotten Land For A Limited Time

Kirby and the Forgotten Land releases this Friday, March 25, and if you haven't preordered your copy just yet, we have a deal that you should definitely check out. Use GameSpot's exclusive promo code GSKIRBY when checking out at Daily Steals to knock the price down to $48. This is the best Kirby and the Forgotten Land preorder deal, and it's pretty unlikely the game will be available for less than $48 for at least a few months.

Daily Steals offers free shipping with your order, but the game won't ship until launch day. That means you won't be able to play this weekend, which is a bit of a bummer for sure. The promo code will work until April 9.

If you were really looking forward to playing Kirby's latest adventure this weekend, other retailers are offering some neat preorder bonuses when you buy the game at its full $60 price. Walmart is giving away a free Kirby PopSocket, GameStop is offering a pin set, and Target will have free Kirby pouches available in stores only on launch day. Meanwhile, Amazon is selling preorders for $55, and right now you can still get release-day delivery with a Prime membership.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a wonderful 3D platformer that all Nintendo Switch owners should check out. I gave it a 9/10 in GameSpot's Kirby and the Forgotten Land review. "Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of those games that's hard to play without constantly having a silly smile on your face," I wrote. "It's far more than just a cute and charming platformer with colorful visuals, though. This is one of the best platformers on Nintendo Switch thanks to its brilliantly designed stages and a dynamic arsenal of abilities that consistently shake up the moment-to-moment platforming and action."