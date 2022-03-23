The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Save Big On Kirby And The Forgotten Land For A Limited Time

GameSpot has an exclusive promo code that drops the price of Kirby and the Forgotten Land to just $48.

By on

Comments

Kirby and the Forgotten Land releases this Friday, March 25, and if you haven't preordered your copy just yet, we have a deal that you should definitely check out. Use GameSpot's exclusive promo code GSKIRBY when checking out at Daily Steals to knock the price down to $48. This is the best Kirby and the Forgotten Land preorder deal, and it's pretty unlikely the game will be available for less than $48 for at least a few months.

See at Daily Steals

Daily Steals offers free shipping with your order, but the game won't ship until launch day. That means you won't be able to play this weekend, which is a bit of a bummer for sure. The promo code will work until April 9.

If you were really looking forward to playing Kirby's latest adventure this weekend, other retailers are offering some neat preorder bonuses when you buy the game at its full $60 price. Walmart is giving away a free Kirby PopSocket, GameStop is offering a pin set, and Target will have free Kirby pouches available in stores only on launch day. Meanwhile, Amazon is selling preorders for $55, and right now you can still get release-day delivery with a Prime membership.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a wonderful 3D platformer that all Nintendo Switch owners should check out. I gave it a 9/10 in GameSpot's Kirby and the Forgotten Land review. "Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of those games that's hard to play without constantly having a silly smile on your face," I wrote. "It's far more than just a cute and charming platformer with colorful visuals, though. This is one of the best platformers on Nintendo Switch thanks to its brilliantly designed stages and a dynamic arsenal of abilities that consistently shake up the moment-to-moment platforming and action."

Click To Unmute
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Video Review
  1. Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Everything To Know
  2. 15 Minutes Of Dual Wielding Magic In Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Patch Details & Xbox Reveals Fuzzy Controllers | GameSpot News
  4. 5 Minutes of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Pre-Alpha Gameplay
  5. Silt - Announcement Trailer
  6. Project Warlock II - Meet the Demons - Gameplay Trailer
  7. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Video Review
  8. KAIJU WARS | Official Release Date Trailer
  9. Lords of Ravage - Announcement Trailer
  10. Definitely Not Fried Chicken | Company Induction
  11. Pekoe Steam Launch Trailer
  12. SpiderHeck - In Development Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)