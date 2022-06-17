Save Big On Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Preorders For A Limited Time

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes doesn’t launch until June 24, but folks looking to reserve a copy today can take advantage of a great preorder deal. When using promo code GSFWRIOS at Daily Steals, you can snag Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for just $49, down from its usual price of $60.

If you’re waiting for reviews to roll in before making a purchase, you're in luck. The discount will remain active until July 7--so be sure to keep the promo code on hand. This is the only discount we’ve seen for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and it’s unlikely we'll see a better deal before launch or even in the weeks/months after release.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes builds on the foundation laid by the original from 2017. There’s a big difference this time around, however, as you’ll see more than a few familiar faces from the critically acclaimed Fire Emblem: Three Houses, including Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude. Aside from the usual Musuo action, which has you facing off against hundreds of foes in large-scale battles, you’ll also be able to give commands to your army as you work to gain the upper hand.

That added layer of strategy is what made the first game so compelling, and it’s looking like Three Hopes will continue that trend. A demo is now live on the eShop if you’re interested in testing out the game before preordering a copy.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes isn’t the only great Switch discount on Daily Steals. From now until June 23, you can get Mario Strikers: Battle League for just $49 with promo code GSMSBL. Meanwhile, Mario Party Superstars is only $40 with promo code GSMPS.