Save Big On A Plague Tale: Requiem On Launch Day

A Plague Tale: Requiem has finally released on consoles and PC. If you're interested in picking up the stealth-adventure sequel on PC, you can get a good deal right now on a Steam key--as long as you don't buy directly from Steam. Green Man Gaming and Fanatical are selling Requiem for just $42.49, which is a full 15% off the list price. If you purchase from Fanatical, you'll also get a coupon for 5% off your next order.

A Plague Tale: Requiem isn't the only brand-new release that's discounted at Fanatical right now. You can also secure a Steam key for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves at a 10% discount.

Requiem continues the story of Hugo and Amicia, siblings that are struggling to survive in a world ravaged by the plague. The younger of the two, Hugo, has a mysterious blood disease that grants him supernatural abilities, and it’s up to Amicia to track down a cure.

Just a warning: Requiem features even more rats than its impressively rat-filled predecessor, A Plague Tale: Innocence. That's quite the feat. As noted in our A Plague Tale: Requiem review, the stealth mechanics are improved in the sequel, though the actual combat can be bothersome at times.

For those who played and enjoyed Innocence, you probably aren't surprised to hear that once again the story of the Hugo's and Amicia's harrowing journey is the highlight here.

Though you can only find deals on the PC version of A Plague Tale: Requiem right now, Game Pass subscribers can download the game right now without spending a dime.

Disclosure: Fanatical is one of GameSpot's sister sites.