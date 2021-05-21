Save A Massive $250 On Samsung's G7 Odyssey 240Hz Gaming Monitor Today Only

Best Buy has the G77 Odyssey on sale today, which is a slight variation of the traditional G7 Odyssey. It's adorned with a color scheme paying tribute to renowned esports athlete T1 Faker, with the player's logo present in the OSD as well as his signature on the side of the monitor are and on the front of the display. The traditional Samsung blue lighting on the back has also been replaced with a nice moody red, along with some details around the chassis. It might be an improvement to your eyes, especially considering that the underlying display is unchanged.

That means you get Samsung's QLED-infused VA panel, which ensures eye-catching color reproduction and deep black with its high contrast level. The panel also supports an incredibly fast 240Hz refresh rate, which is more than enough if you're taking your competitive games seriously. At 1440p, it's also a refresh rate that can easily be reached in esports titles and more demanding games with the right hardware. HDR is also supported, with a VESA DisplayHDR600 rating ensuring that you'll be a better-than-average image with some local dimming zones helping bring out HDR highlights where necessary.