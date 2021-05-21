The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Save A Massive $250 On Samsung's G7 Odyssey 240Hz Gaming Monitor Today Only
One of the best 1440p/240Hz monitors on the market is discounted to just $500 today at Best Buy.
There's little doubt that 1440p is the current sweet spot for a gaming monitor. Most GPUs can handle the resolution while also providing a tangible upgrade over 1080p, but it's also a tier where high refresh rates also make the most sense. And if you're looking for one of the best combinations of the two, Samsung's G7 Odyssey Curved Monitor is hard to beat. Especially when discounted to just $500 like it has been at Best Buy today only.
Samsung G7 Odyssey T1 Faker Edition Gaming Monitor
$500 (was $750)
Best Buy has the G77 Odyssey on sale today, which is a slight variation of the traditional G7 Odyssey. It's adorned with a color scheme paying tribute to renowned esports athlete T1 Faker, with the player's logo present in the OSD as well as his signature on the side of the monitor are and on the front of the display. The traditional Samsung blue lighting on the back has also been replaced with a nice moody red, along with some details around the chassis. It might be an improvement to your eyes, especially considering that the underlying display is unchanged.
That means you get Samsung's QLED-infused VA panel, which ensures eye-catching color reproduction and deep black with its high contrast level. The panel also supports an incredibly fast 240Hz refresh rate, which is more than enough if you're taking your competitive games seriously. At 1440p, it's also a refresh rate that can easily be reached in esports titles and more demanding games with the right hardware. HDR is also supported, with a VESA DisplayHDR600 rating ensuring that you'll be a better-than-average image with some local dimming zones helping bring out HDR highlights where necessary.
At this price, is difficult to find another monitor with similar specs that is any better, but we have picks for more of the best 240Hz monitors if you're looking to compare. For more gaming monitor recommendations, see our picks for the best 4K monitors, the best monitors for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and the best 144Hz monitors.
