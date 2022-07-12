Save $800 On This 65-Inch 4K TV In Nice Amazon Prime Day Deal
Amazon is selling one of CNET's most highly rated TVs for gaming for a huge discount today.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has begun, and if you're looking for a new TV, the online retailer has a number of offers to consider, one of which is the TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K set for $800 off its list price.
The TV normally goes for around $1,000, but Amazon is selling it now for $700. This is a 2021 model, but GameSpot sister site CNET said it is among the best 4K sets you can buy in 2022.
TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV
$700 (was $1,500)
This is a smart TV that uses the Roku OS to help users find streaming channels. It can also connect to a cable box, a game console, or other devices and features smart-switching for HDMI inputs. The TV also boasts voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
It has a THX mode for gaming that CNET's review said makes it a top choice for gaming for how it reduces input lag, has solid response time, and doesn't easily get image smearing problems. The set also supports Dolby Vision. Users may also be interested to know it supports eARC but not have the full HDMI 2.1 feature suite, in case that matters to you.
You can also check out GameSpot's Amazon Prime Day Deals hub for more gaming deals at Amazon and other stores, like Hyrule Warriors for $30, The Quarry for $40, and a 1TB PS5 SSD for $110. Apple users may also be interested in this nice deal on an Apple TV 4K.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation