Save $80 On A 500GB Xbox One S Bundle At Walmart

Black Friday isn't quite here yet, but you won't have to wait for it this year. Right now, the Battlefield 1 Xbox One S bundle is on sale at Walmart for just $200.

The price won't be revealed until the console is added to your cart, but for $80 off, this is a deal you won't want to miss before Black Friday. The deal also includes free 2-day shipping, so right now is the perfect time to find a good hiding spot for all your holiday gifts.

This storm grey Xbox One S console comes packaged with a matching controller, 500 GB of storage space, and a copy of Battlefield 1. This bundle released last October with the launch of the WWI shooter; a similar 1TB bundle was released simultaneously.

If you're looking to hold out for Black Friday, Khol's and Costco have already announced deals for Xbox One and PS4 consoles. For even more Xbox, make sure to check out all of our coverage here.