Save $70 On This Great Samsung SSD For PS5

The PS5's internal storage fills up quicker than you might expect. With just 667GB of usable space, those who regularly play their PS5--especially those who play live service games--might find themselves uninstalling games regularly. There's an easy solution to this pesky issue: installing your own internal SSD. Best Buy is currently hosting a clearance and open-box blowout event, and we found our favorite NVMe SSD for favorite NVMe SSD for PS5 on sale for a stellar price. Right now, you can pick up the Samsung 980 Pro for only $140 at Amazon and Best Buy. This deal is only available today, so make sure to scoop it up before it's gone.

The PS5 requires a fairly high-end SSD with fast speeds, and the Samsung 980 PRO M.2 NVMe SSD ticks all the right boxes. When installed properly, you'll experience speeds that are almost indistinguishable from the console's built-in SSD. And since it's manufactured by Samsung, you'll know that you're getting a reliable drive that's built to last.

