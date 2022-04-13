Save 50% On Vizio 4K TVs Today Only

On the opposite end of the spectrum is Vizio's 24-Inch Class D-Series, which clocks in at just $79. Despite having the lowest price of any TV in GameStop's sale, it's still a solid pick for anyone on a budget--or if you need a small display to complete a guest bedroom or fill that empty corner in your game room. One of the big selling points is its support for Apple Airplay and Chromecast, so you can quickly send your smartphone display to the TV.