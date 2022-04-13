The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Save 50% On Vizio 4K TVs Today Only
This GameStop promotion includes a handful of TVs and soundbars.
GameStop is currently running a massive discount on select Vizio TVs and sound systems, with more than a dozen products on sale for 50% off--hundreds of dollars off in some cases. In fact, the high-end Elevate 5.1.4 Home Theater Sound Bar is getting a staggering $500 price cut, while the 50-inch Class M-Series 4K TV is down to just $325. The savings end tonight, so be sure to check them out while they last.
Vizio 50-Inch Class M-Series Quantum 4K TV
$325 (was $650)
This 50-inch 4K screen is a great option for gaming, with AMD FreeSync, VRR, and Auto Game Mode built in for tear-free images. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR, which is becoming an increasingly common feature on PS5 and Xbox Series X titles. Aside from its technical chops, the Class M-Series includes a variety of built-in apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu.
Vizio 24-Inch Class D-Series Full HD TV
$79 (was $160)
On the opposite end of the spectrum is Vizio's 24-Inch Class D-Series, which clocks in at just $79. Despite having the lowest price of any TV in GameStop's sale, it's still a solid pick for anyone on a budget--or if you need a small display to complete a guest bedroom or fill that empty corner in your game room. One of the big selling points is its support for Apple Airplay and Chromecast, so you can quickly send your smartphone display to the TV.
Vizio V-Series 43-Inch Class 4K TV
$170 (was $340)
If you need a reliable 4K TV under $200, consider checking out this V-Series. It supports both 4K and HDR and is built around the V-Gaming Engine--which helps optimize your settings based on which console is connected. You'll also benefit from the same Airplay and Chromecast support seen in the D-Series, along with a robust suite of built-in streaming apps.
Vizio Elevate 5.1.4 Home Theater Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos
$500 (was $1000)
Typically retailing for $1000, the Elevate sound bar system is now available for just $500. That's still a bit pricey, but considering it boasts 18 total speakers including an 8-inch subwoofer, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. Dolby Atmos is just the beginning of its long spec sheet, as the soundbar also features Bluetooth and Chromecast connectivity, built-in streaming apps, and the ability to automatically rotate towards the ceiling to pump out booming sounds through your entire room.
