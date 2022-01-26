Save $50 On These Great EPOS Headsets

Premium gaming headsets don't come cheap, and that's certainly the case for most products in the EPOS catalog. However, from now until January 31, you can save $50 on the great Game One and Game Zero headsets, so now is the perfect time to upgrade your audio.

Both the EPOS Game One and Game Zero are compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC, making them a perfect option for anyone who plays across multiple platforms. They also feature a two-year warranty, free shipping, and a 30-day return policy if they don't live up to your expectations.

EPOS built the two wired headsets with a nearly identical black and red color palette, although the designs of the Game One and Game Zero are surprisingly different. However, since they're both essentially Sennheiser gaming headsets, you can rest assured both are capable of producing impressive sounds regardless of what's happening in-game.

Aside from the closed back and foldable earcups, the stat sheets for both headsets are pretty similar. If you're interested in robust noise cancellation, opt for the Game Zero. If you'd rather have a lightweight design and don't mind a bit of ambient sound leaking in, spring for the Game One. Whatever the case, make sure you check out the deals before they disappear on January 31.