Save $50 On These Great EPOS Headsets
EPOS is discounting the Game One and Game Zero headsets until January 31.
Premium gaming headsets don't come cheap, and that's certainly the case for most products in the EPOS catalog. However, from now until January 31, you can save $50 on the great Game One and Game Zero headsets, so now is the perfect time to upgrade your audio.
Both the EPOS Game One and Game Zero are compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC, making them a perfect option for anyone who plays across multiple platforms. They also feature a two-year warranty, free shipping, and a 30-day return policy if they don't live up to your expectations.
EPOS built the two wired headsets with a nearly identical black and red color palette, although the designs of the Game One and Game Zero are surprisingly different. However, since they're both essentially Sennheiser gaming headsets, you can rest assured both are capable of producing impressive sounds regardless of what's happening in-game.
EPOS Game One Headset
$130 (was $180)
The Game One is built with an open, lightweight design for natural sound. You'll find integrated controls on the right earcup, a microphone that mutes automatically when lifted, and large earpads for improved comfort.
EPOS Game Zero Headset
$130 (was $180)
The Game Zero's main draws are collapsible earcups and a closed-back for improved noise isolation. It also features a microphone that mutes when lifted and large earcups to keep things comfortable during long gaming sessions.
Aside from the closed back and foldable earcups, the stat sheets for both headsets are pretty similar. If you're interested in robust noise cancellation, opt for the Game Zero. If you'd rather have a lightweight design and don't mind a bit of ambient sound leaking in, spring for the Game One. Whatever the case, make sure you check out the deals before they disappear on January 31.
