The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Save $50 On Samsung's Great Galaxy Buds+ Today Only
The truly wireless earbuds are available in an assortment of colors, but you'll have to hurry to save with this deal.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are an excellent refinement of an already great pair of wireless earbuds, and for today only you can grab them in an assortment of colors for up to $50 off. Best Buy has the Galaxy Buds+ discounted to $100 as one of its deals of the day, but you'll need to hurry if you want to grab a pair before they're all gone.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+
$100 (was $150)
Currently Best Buy has Black, Red, Aura Blue, Light Blue, and White Galaxy Buds+ still in stock, each of which feature a lovely glossy finish and identically styled charging case. The Galaxy Buds+ are a Samsung product but they work wirelessly over Bluetooth with any devices, with up to 11 hours of battery life to keep you going throughout the day. The water-resistant rating makes them perfect for the gym, too, while the built-in microphone can stand in as an alternative if you're still working from home.
The Galaxy Buds+ charge inside the included carrying case, which can provide you with an additional 22 hours of listening time on the go. The in-ear buds also come with three silicon tips for different sizes, so you don't have to worry about not finding a comfortable fit. CNET was impressed with the Galaxy Bud+ performance, too, speaking highly of the multidevice pairing options, responsive touch controls, and overall sound quality.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are just one of today's great tech deals, which includes a great price on a feature-rich Samson G-Track Pro microphone, the Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse, and even an LG CX OLED TV.
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Best Deals Today: New Games, Animal Crossing Merch, Board Games, And More
- Get The Best TV For PS5 And Xbox Series X With A Free LG Speaker
- Walmart Has Adorable New Pokemon Snap Bundles For Preorder—If You Hurry
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (2)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Is Free To Claim On PS4 And PS5
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For May 2021 Revealed
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation