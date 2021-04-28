Save $50 On Samsung's Great Galaxy Buds+ Today Only

Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are an excellent refinement of an already great pair of wireless earbuds, and for today only you can grab them in an assortment of colors for up to $50 off. Best Buy has the Galaxy Buds+ discounted to $100 as one of its deals of the day, but you'll need to hurry if you want to grab a pair before they're all gone.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ $100 (was $150) Currently Best Buy has Black, Red, Aura Blue, Light Blue, and White Galaxy Buds+ still in stock, each of which feature a lovely glossy finish and identically styled charging case. The Galaxy Buds+ are a Samsung product but they work wirelessly over Bluetooth with any devices, with up to 11 hours of battery life to keep you going throughout the day. The water-resistant rating makes them perfect for the gym, too, while the built-in microphone can stand in as an alternative if you're still working from home. See at Best Buy

The Galaxy Buds+ charge inside the included carrying case, which can provide you with an additional 22 hours of listening time on the go. The in-ear buds also come with three silicon tips for different sizes, so you don't have to worry about not finding a comfortable fit. CNET was impressed with the Galaxy Bud+ performance, too, speaking highly of the multidevice pairing options, responsive touch controls, and overall sound quality.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are just one of today's great tech deals, which includes a great price on a feature-rich Samson G-Track Pro microphone, the Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse, and even an LG CX OLED TV.