Save $50 On Logitech's G Cloud Portable Console
A lightweight gaming handheld that runs on the cloud.
Logitech’s new G Cloud portable gaming device is marked down to $300 (normally $350) as part of Amazon’s Black Friday gaming sale.
This tiny portable gaming console sports a 7-inch 60hz 1080p display, up to 12 hours of battery life, 1TB storage space, and only weighs 463g--figures that eclipse similar devices like Nintendo’s Switch lineup or Valve’s Steam Deck.
However, true to its name, The G Cloud is a cloud-only gaming device; it doesn’t run games natively on the hardware. Instead, the G Cloud is compatible with several major cloud streaming services, including Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Xbox cloud streaming via Game Pass Ultimate, and other streaming apps available from the Google Play Store.
The G Cloud also works as a remote play device, so you can stream games from your PlayStation, Xbox, or gaming PC over Wi-Fi, and it supports 2.4 and 5Ghz Wi-Fi for strong, stable internet connections necessary to maintain optimal visuals and performance while streaming games via a cloud service or an external device.
If you’re looking into other cloud gaming deals, be sure to check this discount on a Backbone controller for iOS, or this Microsoft store sale that includes tons of Xbox and PC games--some of which are even playable over the cloud. And don’t forget to keep tabs on our Black Friday 2022 deals coverage for all the best offers available today.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Preorder Pokemon Scarlet And Violet For Less Than $50
- Preorder Bayonetta 3 At A Big Discount
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate Discounted To Just $40
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Gotham Knights Preorders Discounted Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller Is Only $100 Right Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation