Save 50% On Halo Infinite Credits When Buying Game Pass Ultimate

A similar discount is running for customers who purchase Best Buy's exclusive Master Chief statue.

Best Buy is currently offering a 50% discount on Halo credits when purchasing three months of Xbox Game Pass membership. The best deal applies when picking up 10,000 Halo credits, as you'll save $50 on your purchase. Halo credits are used in-game to pick up new cosmetics, boosts, consumables, or even the premium Battle Pass track.

343 Industries has slowly reworked the Battle Pass to offer more consistent rewards, but it's still a grind to pick up the best cosmetics. If you're tired of looking at your generic Spartan, considering check out some of the below discounts.

Remember--you'll need to first add the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription code ($45) to your cart before receiving any of these discounts.

See all Halo credit deals at Best Buy

Best Halo credit deals at Best Buy

  • 500 Halo Credits -- $2.50 ($5)
  • 1000 Halo Credits -- $5 ($10)
  • 2000 Halo Credits -- $10 ($20)
  • 5000 Halo Credits -- $25 ($50)
  • 10000 Halo Credits -- $50 ($100)

If you don't need Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a similar promotion is running for Dark Horse Comics' Halo Infinite Master Chief statue. After adding the 10-inch, $70 statue to your cart, you'll have the option to add 2000 Halo credits to your card for just $10, down from $20. The statue is impressive on its own, featuring Master Chief with his newly acquired Grappleshot, along with both an MA40 Assault Rifle and Energy Sword.

Halo Infinite Campaign Review
