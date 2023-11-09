Save $45 On An HDMI Cable That Upscales Nintendo Switch Graphics

4K TVs are great for playing Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 games, but anyone who's tried to play a Nintendo Switch or an older HDMI-equipped console on a modern Ultra HD display has probably noticed lower-resolution games look… well, kinda bad. Stretching a lower-resolution image to the scale of a modern 4K TV can cause jaggies, shimmering, and other visual annoyances that harm the experience.

The good news is, there are devices that can upscale your console's gameplay and smooth out those visual issues without impacting gameplay performance. One such device, the mCable from Marseille Inc., just happens to be on sale at Amazon for just $83.69 (normally $129) ahead of Black Friday 2023.

The mCable is an HDMI cable with an integrated computer that can upscale gameplay to 1080p at 120fps or 4K at 60fps, remove jaggies without blurring the image, and more. The computer handles all the upscaling and adjustments on its own so it doesn't affect your console's performance, and all post-processing happens with under 1ms of latency, meaning there's no added input lag. Plus, the all-in-one, plug-and-play nature of the mCable makes it one of the simplest upscaler options out there--all it requires is an HDMI and USB port.

While the mCable comes in multiple lengths, the 36% discount only applies to the six-foot version. The price for the three-foot version is also reduced but only to $105 (normally $111) with the digital coupon included on the store page, while the nine-foot model is sold out. So unless the six-foot mCable won't work for your setup, we definitely recommend grabbing it while it's on sale at Amazon.

The mCable is similar to Marseille's mClassic upscaler dongle, which can enhance HDMI gameplay to up to 1440p and 4K resolutions, and even upscale older consoles like the GameCube (which the mCable cannot do). You can check out the mClassic at Amazon.