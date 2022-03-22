The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Save $400 On This Powerful Gaming PC
The ABS Master Gaming PC is powered by an RTX 3060 and Intel Core i5.
The ABS Master Gaming PC--equipped with an RTX 3060 and Intel i5 11400F--is listed on Newegg for its lowest price in the past month, down to just $1000. The deal ends tonight, so anyone in the market for a powerful gaming rig should take a few moments to check out the savings. You're saving 400 bucks overall, and it comes with a gaming keyboard and mouse.
ABS Master Gaming PC
$1000 (was $1400)
Pre-builts are often much more expensive than piecing together your own rig, but at just $1000, you're not paying too much extra for the convenience with Newegg's ABS Master Gaming PC. Typically priced at $1400, the PC comes with an RTX 3060, Intel Core i5-11400F Rocket Lake, 16GB DDR4, and 512GB SSD. All these components are wrapped up in a sleek, black Rosewill Zircon I case, which should make it easy to dive in and upgrade your hardware as needed. Your purchase also includes a gaming keyboard and mouse, although they're a bit generic and you'll likely want to replace them with something better.
Since you're saving a few hundred bucks on the PC, we'd recommend scanning through our best 4K gaming monitor list and picking up a high-quality display to show off the power of your new RTX 3060. If you're not a fan of the included mouse and keyboard, you'll also find plenty of affordable options in our best gaming mouse and best gaming keyboard lists.
If you don't have a compatible headset, be sure to check out our best gaming headset list, which includes numerous options that'll work across both PC and console. You'll also find the Razer Kraken Ultimate listed for just $55 on Amazon, down from $130.
