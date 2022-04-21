Save $250 On This MacBook Pro With The M1 Processor

The 512GB MacBook Pro is seeing the biggest price reduction, down from $1,500 to just $1250. This model comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, and is powered by the M1 Chip. With its 8-core GPU and 8-core CPU, the MacBook Pro should be able to handle everything you throw at it--from gaming and photo editing to streaming and surfing the web. The discount only applies to the Silver version, with the Space Gray edition listed for more than $1400. If you're looking for something a bit less expensive, you'll find the same MacBook Pro on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for $1,100. The difference here is that it only comes with a 256GB SSD (otherwise same specs).

that offers a 256GB SSD and is listed for $1100, down from $1300.