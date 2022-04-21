The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Save $250 On This MacBook Pro With The M1 Processor
Boasting the M1 Chip and 512GB SSD, the powerful MacBook Pro is now available at a great price.
The 2020 Apple MacBook Pro is getting a few big discounts today, with both Amazon and Best Buy offering big price cuts on two versions of the popular laptop. Both versions are powered by the M1 Chip, and you can opt for either a 512GB or 256GB SSD--which are seeing a $250 and $200 discount, respectively. This is one of the best deals we've seen for the models throughout 2022, so be sure to check out the savings while you can.
2020 MacBook Pro (13-Inch, M1 Chip)
$1250 (was $1500)
The 512GB MacBook Pro is seeing the biggest price reduction, down from $1,500 to just $1250. This model comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, and is powered by the M1 Chip. With its 8-core GPU and 8-core CPU, the MacBook Pro should be able to handle everything you throw at it--from gaming and photo editing to streaming and surfing the web. The discount only applies to the Silver version, with the Space Gray edition listed for more than $1400. If you're looking for something a bit less expensive, you'll find the same MacBook Pro on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for $1,100. The difference here is that it only comes with a 256GB SSD (otherwise same specs).
The MacBook Pro doesn't go on sale frequently, and when it does, we rarely see discounts this steep. If you're in the market for something under the $1000 mark, consider checking out our list of the best cheap gaming laptops of 2022. They might not be as finely tuned for productivity as this MacBook Pro, but they'll be able to handle gaming without breaking the bank.
